Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

TVNZ inks NFL deal, but Uefa Champions League negotiations go to extra time

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
England captain Harry Kane clashes with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July 2021 (the Uefa tournament was delayed for a year by Covid). Photo / Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane clashes with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley in July 2021 (the Uefa tournament was delayed for a year by Covid). Photo / Getty Images

TVNZ will have the rights to broadcast three weekly Sunday afternoon NFL games, all playoff games and the Super Bowl, free-to-air across TVNZ+ and its broadcast channels, it has been announced today.

It will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business