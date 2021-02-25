TVNZ delivers bumper half-year profit

TVNZ more than double its half year profit. Photo / George Heard

Lower spending on content and cost saving measures have helped TVNZ more than double its half year profit.

The state-owned media company has reported a net profit of $33.9 million for the six months to December 31, up $18.2m or 115 per cent on the same prior period.

Total revenue for TVNZ was down 1.9 per cent, or $3.3m, to $175.7m after its advertising revenue fell from $170m to $163.8m due to lower demand off the back of Covid-19.

But its operational expenses also dropped largely due to lower spending on content as a result of Covid-19 supply chain impacts.

Its expenses were down 21.5 per cent, or $32.8m, to $119.9m - with $24.2m of the decrease attributed to lower content spending.

TVNZ also cut $8.6m in costs across the business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments was $47m, up from $15.8m.

Kevin Kenrick, TVNZ chief executive, said TVNZ had adopted a three-phased approach to the impacts of Covid-19 on the business to refocus, recover and reimagine.

"Halfway through this financial year our financial position has recovered strongly and the business is set up well to accelerate our digital transformation plans and reimagine the future of TV."

Repaying wage subsidy

Kenrick said TVNZ generated $48.2m in cashflow from operating activities for the six months and was confident it had sufficient cash on hand to fund itself without needing to access capital from the Share Subscription facility negotiated last year.

"Based on this improved outlook, the TVNZ board has decided to repay the wage subsidy of $4.9m received in 2020. TVNZ is grateful for the assistance offered by the Government at a time of great uncertainty and significant income reduction."

Kenrick said the standout programme performer in the first six months had been local news and current affairs shows with the primetime daily news programmes attracting record audiences.

He said the positive audience and revenue momentum generated in the first half of the financial year had continued into 2021 and TVNZ was on track to significantly exceed its financial year 2021 Statement of Performance Expectations.