Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trust tax hike could catch middle-income Kiwis in crossfire, experts warn

Duncan Bridgeman
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

Hiking the tax rate charged on trusts could cause unintended consequences for middle-income New Zealanders with family trusts, tax experts warn.

The Government expects to collect an extra $350 million a year in personal income

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business