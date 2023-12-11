Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Truckies say certificate of fitness (CoF) delays putting the skids on work ahead of Christmas

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
A shortage of certain mechanics and technicians may be driving the delays some truck drivers have reported regarding getting certificates of fitness. Photo / Bevan Conley

A shortage of certain mechanics and technicians may be driving the delays some truck drivers have reported regarding getting certificates of fitness. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some truckies and their associates say delays are hampering drivers’ chances to get crucial safety checks done.

An Auckland motor industry operator said his trucking friends and customers were going through a “nightmare” lately trying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business