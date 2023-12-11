A shortage of certain mechanics and technicians may be driving the delays some truck drivers have reported regarding getting certificates of fitness. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some truckies and their associates say delays are hampering drivers’ chances to get crucial safety checks done.

An Auckland motor industry operator said his trucking friends and customers were going through a “nightmare” lately trying to get certificates of fitness (CoFs).

Industry leaders have confirmed some delays are happening, but believe work is under way to fix the issues.

“There are problems and delays, and that can be nationwide,” said Dom Kalasih, interim chief executive at Ia Ara Aotearoa - Transporting New Zealand.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with it.”

Kalasih said some weeks everything seemed fine, but at other times the situation was not ideal.

“The largest contributing factor was skills shortages in the last six months,” he told the Herald.

Trucks, motor homes and bigger trailers over 3,500kg, trucks, taxis, shuttles, buses and rental vehicles require CoFs.

The CoFs must be acquired every six months.

Kalasih said some CoF service providers brought immigrants in or introduced booking systems to try to plug the gap.

But he said the solutions at times seemed to be piecemeal.

“To be fair, the large inspector organisation is aware of the issues and they are trying to fix it,” he said, referring to VTNZ.

“It’s ebbed and flowed, but I think to be fair, we can see structural changes being put in to make it better.”

Barry Raymond, operations manager of Smith Transport and a company director, said many inspectors had booking systems now, but he generally used a local Takanini operator known to be reliable for customers turning up without using the booking system.

But he said some drivers in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty had reported lengthy delays.

“It is becoming very frustrating.”

Delays were probably bad for testing station staff too, he said.

“I would imagine their staff would be under heaps of pressure when there’s a massive queue.”

Another South Auckland motor industry businessman said the system has been a “nightmare” for truck drivers lately.

He said some drivers were leaving home at 5.30am and might be lucky to get seen before noon.

“It’s a big problem. A mate of mine ... was sitting at there at 7.15am and the car got inspected just after 4pm.”

That time spent waiting for a check is time burning money when the trucks could be out doing work.

He added: “It seems to be Auckland-wide. My understanding is a big part of the issue is there are just not enough mechanics, not enough inspectors.”

“I advertised for a WoF inspector a few months ago. I couldn’t get a single applicant,” he said.

“It is a nightmare at the moment, especially for truckies, to get CoFs.”

VTNZ has been approached for comment.

The AA said it only offered certificate of fitness services at two of its sites, but did confirm both sites were currently busy.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says this time of year is usually busy for truck testing, but some in the industry say the situation is just not good enough. Photo / Dean Purcell

Malcolm Pacific immigration advisers director and chief executive David Cooper said automotive electricians, motor mechanics and motorcycle mechanics were currently on the Immigration NZ “Green List”.

That meant Immigration NZ acknowledged people with those skills were in short supply.

“The Green List can be a fast track to residence, or it can be a fast track to a work-to-residence visa.”

Cooper said some vehicle testers did run a big recruitment drive in recent years to bring migrants in.

It remains to be seen if migrant workers and technicians will be able to address skills shortages in the automotive sector. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said this was the busiest time of year for motorists and truckies trying to get warrants or certificates of fitness.

“Bookings are managed by the individual businesses supplying CoF services, such as VTNZ, VINZ, AA and independent testing stations,” an agency spokeswoman added.

She said there was an acknowledged skills shortage nationwide for mechanics and inspectors.

“November and December are traditionally the busiest time of the year for WoFs and CoFs,” NZTA added.

“CoF service providers like VTNZ have set up their own booking systems to offer drivers and operators the convenience and certainty of a booking slot.”

NZTA said it did not hold information or collate data on waiting times.

John Weekes is the online business editor. He has covered courts, politics, crime and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Regional, Australia.