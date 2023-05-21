Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Truce in radio survey wars - new Radio Broadcasters Association chief executive Alistair Jamison speaks

Shayne Currie
By
7 mins to read
Alistair Jamison is the new CEO of the Radio Broadcasters Association. Photo / Michael Craig

Alistair Jamison is the new CEO of the Radio Broadcasters Association. Photo / Michael Craig

Radio survey day is always a massive internal operation at our two biggest commercial radio networks, NZME and MediaWorks. Teams of station managers, marketers and executives will lock themselves in war rooms, pore over top-secret,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business