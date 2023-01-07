Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Trouble at Tesla: The end of a golden age of growth?

Financial Times
9 mins to read
While Elon Musk’s Twitter antics dominate headlines, the EV giant’s future is threatened by slipping demand and intensifying competition. Photo / AP

While Elon Musk’s Twitter antics dominate headlines, the EV giant’s future is threatened by slipping demand and intensifying competition. Photo / AP

Written by: Richard Waters, Claire Bushey and Peter Campbell

Paul English is the kind of serious Tesla fan who helped make Elon Musk, for a brief period, the richest person in the world.

The Boston-based

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business