Voyager 2023 media awards
Travel industry shake-up as agent to the stars moves into New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
3 mins to read
Tag arranges travel for stars such as Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

A British-based travel management company that handles some of the world’s biggest entertainment acts is moving into New Zealand, buying two businesses and promising to shake up the market.

Tag group has bought two

