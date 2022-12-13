An Air NZ A321 lands at Auckland Airport. Photo / Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand says December 23 will be the airline’s busiest day of the year.

The airline wants customers to plan ahead, add extra time, expect delays and be patient with airport staff and aircrew as sickness and shortages across the aviation industry coincide with what will be an extraordinarily busy time to fly.

Air New Zealand is expecting to fly 2.8 million customers around the country and the world this summer as they make their way to their holiday destinations.

On December 23 it will carry more than 55,000 customers heading away on their holiday break – up from 31,000 or 77 per cent on last year when international borders were closed.

More than 50,000 customers are also expected to fly on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

Immediately before the pandemic hit the airline’s busiest day was just before Christmas when it carried 60,000 passengers

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says this will be the first summer in three years where the airline’s full network is operating, and airports will be busy.

”While it’s great to have more people travelling this year, it does come with some challenges. Flights will be packed, with lots of queues and extra baggage. As we prepare for a bumper summer, we’re pulling out all the stops to take the friction out – with new aircraft, hiring 2200 more people, 300 airport volunteers and contingency plans in place for disrupts.’'

Even with the additional measures taken, the entire airport community will be under pressure, she said.

Airports, security screening and check-in areas are going to be much busier than usual.

‘‘We’re asking customers to allow additional time to get to and through the airport they are travelling from and to be as patient as possible as our staff who are working to get everyone to their holiday destination,” said Geraghty.

Auckland to Christchurch will be the busiest route this Christmas and the airline is deploying its new A321neo aircraft to provide as many seats as possible for its customers.

Queenstown will be the busiest regional airport with more than 6000 people passing through on December 23. The airline is asking customers to arrive at least three hours before their flight if travelling internationally, and at the very latest 60 minutes before their flight if travelling domestically.

Travellers with pets, oversized bags, or requiring special assistance are asked to add a little more time to that. Customers are also encouraged to take out travel insurance so they’re covered in any unexpected situation, and to sign up to Air New Zealand’s travel alerts service in case the airline needs to make contact with them in the event of any travel disruption.