A United Airlines 787 Dreamliner. Photo / Supplied

United Airlines has announced new services between the United States and New Zealand next summer in a major expansion that should put downward pressure on air fares.

The giant US carrier will fly four flights a week between Los Angeles and Auckland and is starting a new Christchurch and San Francisco service three times a week.

Starting December 1, United will be the only airline to offer direct flights between the US and the South Island, with the first direct San Francisco-Christchurch service.

United will fly this route with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. United’s new flight to Christchurch is part of the airline’s broader expansion efforts in New Zealand and next winter, the airline will be nearly 70 per cent larger in New Zealand than it was in 2019.

And United will build on its position as the biggest US airline to Auckland, adding four weekly flights from Los Angeles.

The airline serves Auckland year-round with its existing service from San Francisco and will fly its Los Angeles-Auckland route starting on October 28, also with a Dreamliner.

Flights to Australia are also being increased in a big play into this region. United will operate nearly 40 per cent more flights from the US to Australia and New Zealand next northern winter than it did last year.

“This past winter, United enhanced our network and became the largest carrier to the South Pacific region. Now, this upcoming winter, we will expand even further,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice-president of global network planning and alliances. Quayle was in New Zealand last month talking to airports and alliance partner Air NZ.

Air New Zealand’s chief transformation and alliances officer, Mike Williams, said the airline was thrilled at the deal which comes after rival Delta Air Lines announced it would take on the Kiwi carrier on the Auckland-Los Angeles route with daily flights over summer.

Williams said the new United flights meant the total number of routes offered by its alliance deal increased to eight.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the new service would get South Islanders to the US on one flight and also responded to Americans’ interest in the South Island.

“The American travel market is buoyant. Americans are travelling widely again and we know they want to experience what the South Island offers.

“This new service will supercharge tourism value to New Zealand. Statistics show American visitors who enter the country through Christchurch Airport spend 42 per cent more in New Zealand and stay 33 per cent longer.

“Based on government data, the seasonal service is forecast to bring in $44 million in visitor spend for New Zealand, with $32 million of that in South Island regions. This is the ideal combination of national value impact and regional economic impact.

“The service will help South Island high-value exports to the US, which, based on historical records, could exceed 800 tonnes for the season.”

Watson said the United Airlines service would connect Christchurch, America and Antarctica.

“We are the world’s southernmost gateway to Antarctica, with the United States Antarctic Programme based here. That brings more than 3000 staff, researchers and supplies from the US every year to Christchurch, and on to Antarctica in our summer.

“The service will make the west coast of America one flight away for South Islanders and we have every expectation the service will be well used in both directions.”

United Airlines is one of the world’s largest, is based in Chicago, a member of the Star Alliance which Air New Zealand is also a member of, and flies to more than 210 destinations in the US and more than 120 destinations internationally.

It operated more than 4000 daily flights across five continents.