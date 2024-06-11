Tradies told: ‘Take 15c in the dollar or get nothing’

Sanctum Projects' Dudley Heights townhouse development in Dudley Road, Mission Bay.

Unsecured creditors owed $3.5 million by an Auckland property developer are being asked to accept 15 cents in the dollar or see the company go bust and get nothing.

Aaron Ghee is a longtime developer of townhouses and apartments in the city’s well-heeled eastern suburbs, and gained consent for two upmarket projects under the Covid-19 fast-track legislation.

He’s told 92 trade creditors, including a builder owed $1m, and the Environmental Protection Authority, owed $305,000, that the alternative is liquidation, and in that case they were unlikely to get anything.

Ghee allegedly has a history of shifting assets between his companies to avoid his creditors, court documents show.

He and his wife Joycelyne are currently building a luxury home adjacent to socialite Gilda Kirkpatrick’s distinctive Paritai Drive mansion.

