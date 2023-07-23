Iron and steel products were hot exports last month, up significantly from a year earlier. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Strong steel and dairy product exports helped drive a trade surplus for New Zealand last month.

New data from Stats NZ showed goods exports in June were up $84 million or 1.3 per cent on a year earlier.

Exports and imports last month both totalled about $6.3 billion, with a surplus of $8.8m.

Milk powder, butter, and cheese exports were up significantly on June 2022.

The value of that export commodity group shot up by $170 million (11 per cent) and made up $1.8b, or 28.6 per cent, of all exports.

Iron and steel exports were up $54m, or 89 per cent.

Goods imports were down $1.1b or 14 per cent compared with June last year.

The bogeyman last winter was the high price of fuel.

Stats NZ said petrol and diesel became costlier after the Marsden Point refinery stopped refining crude oil in April 2022.

More jet fuel was imported last month than in June 2022, when Covid-related border restrictions were still widespread and impacting global air travel.

Exports to China were way down on June 2022 but up significantly to the US and Australia.