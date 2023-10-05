Trade deficit: How this exporter plans to win without China

Wine exporter Delegat Group is going after the lucrative US market, in a bid to reverse New Zealand’s historic trade deficit and reliance on China. Video / NZHerald

New Zealand winemaker and NZX-listed company Delegat Group has an aggressive plan to grow revenue in the United States by 9 per cent annually for the next three years.

“Which in a market which is largely flat to declining, certainly bucks the trend,” managing director Steven Carden told Markets with Madison.

There were about 53 million premium (anything above US$12 a bottle) wine consumers in the US, making it the world’s largest wine market, he said.

Just 3 million were buying and drinking Delegat’s brands, like the infamous Oyster Bay, which was already the third best-selling premium wine brand globally (according to information Delegat shared with investors).

“So there’s significant upside there for us to increase [market] penetration.”

If achieved, Delegat’s export growth would help lift our economy out of a trade deficit which we’ve been stuck in for the past three financial years, according to Statistics NZ data.

Interestingly, Delegat’s growth targets were achievable without China - only 1 per cent of its wine went to our largest export market.

Delegat is still two-thirds owned by the Delegat family and soon to be chaired by founder Jim Delegat.

