New Zealand still in the red but looking better

New Zealand’s current account deficit continued to narrow in the year to June – news that may provide some relief to those worried the country is at risk of having its credit rating downgraded.

New Zealand spent $29.8 billion more overseas than it earned in the year to June.

This sum was equivalent to 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product, according to Stats NZ.

The improvement came as tourists returned to New Zealand following a major slump due to the pandemic.

Overseas visitors increased their spending in New Zealand by almost twice as much as New Zealanders increased their spending overseas.

Nonetheless, New Zealand’s goods imports increased by more than its exports over the year.

While New Zealand’s dairy exports rose, the volume and price of its fuel imports increased by more.

Importantly, New Zealand also paid more to overseas investors, as interest rates rose, and the Government issued more debt.

Economists and credit rating agencies had been expecting New Zealand’s current account deficit to narrow, after it reached a record 8.8 per cent of GDP in the year to December (Stats NZ revised the size of this deficit down a smidge).

Stats NZ also revised down the reading for the year to March to 8.2 per cent of GDP.

Most economists had expected the deficit to come in at around 8 per cent of GDP in the year to June from a slightly higher starting point. So a reading of 7.5 per cent somewhat aligns with expectations.

