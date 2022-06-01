Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tower one at Oceanside Resort and Twin Towers Mount Maunganui apartment gets $25m makeover, new name

6 minutes to read
Body corporate chairman of tower one Robert Ingham. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Body corporate chairman of tower one Robert Ingham. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

One of Mount Maunganui's longest-standing apartment towers on Marine Parade is having a $25 million makeover.

Residents of tower one in the Oceanside Resort and Twin Towers are upgrading the iconic apartments to get the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.