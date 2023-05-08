Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebbecca Ingram at the opening of the Trenz event. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram says holiday arrivals are running at 40 per cent pre-pandemic levels and the initial strong recovery has slowed.

Total international visitor arrivals over the past few months are sitting at around 66 per cent of pre-Covid levels of close to four million arrivals a year. The very strong initial recovery has plateaued, which she said was not unexpected.

The key high-value holiday market has recovered more slowly than those visiting friends and family - this was a sitting visitor group – which was at 78 per cent of pre-Covid levels in February.

The initial ‘revenge travel’ surge has probably subsided and so now we are competing for the high-quality visitors that many rival destinations also want.

Keeping New Zealand globally top of mind in this context is critical.

Ingram said value-spend indicators were up.

‘‘We are landing on the right side of the value over volume equation. In particular, we can see that domestic spend is also holding strong, indicating Kiwis continue to enjoy what New Zealand has to offer.”

Minister of Tourism Peeni Henare is concerned about steep price rises, particularly faced by Kiwis travelling around the country.

Ingram today said the domestic tourism industry - which was worth about 60 per cent of the $41 billion total spend before the pandemic - was an incredibly important part of tourism.

‘’In New Zealand and over the last 18 months, New Zealanders have really shown, love and affection and commitment to the tourism industry in New Zealand and we don’t take that for granted,’' she said.

‘’I know that our tourism industry, [is] doing everything they can to ensure that they price fairly and competitively. And that is also my expectation based on the individual circumstances.’'

Recovery is not homogeneous.

Ingram was speaking at the industry event Trenz in Ōtautahi Christchurch. It is an industry showcase where overseas buyers of accommodation and attractions talk to New Zealand suppliers over the week and is the first time it has been held in person since 2019.

Ingram said it has been a good first summer of open borders for many and new ways of operating that were developed during Covid are now baked in with productivity gains and new products, and changes to the way attractions are offered.

A TIA survey showed 27 per cent of tourism respondents in its most recent survey say that their summer capacity was operating at more than 100 cent of 2019 levels, with 22 per cent sitting at 76 per cent to 90 per cent.

Workforce recovery has been a challenge. The survey reveals that 56 per cent of tourism businesses are recruiting still but this is down from 75 per cent late last year.

‘‘That shows good progress, but also signals that many businesses are altering their offering to fit their new workforce levels.’'

She said the future of tourism in New Zealand will not look like the past.

‘‘The DNA of the industry is forever changed as a result of the last few years, and it’s my view that New Zealand is uniquely well positioned to deliver a new generation of tourism. Tourism for good, tourism with net positive impact.’'

Next-generation tourism, or regenerative tourism, is literally being created in New Zealand as the demands from consumers change and the expectations of New Zealanders also evolve.

Changes have been made to ensure the New Zealand tourism experience is one that New Zealanders can be proud of.

From legislative changes on Freedom Camping to community-led destination management plans and individual business innovations and strides forward on sustainability, she said a lot has been happening over the last few years.

Destination management plans are being developed. The plans provide region-specific but collectively cohesive destination plans that capture community wishes; identify, capitalise upon, and protect a destination’s assets and characteristics; and also allow for investment needs to be well signalled and planned for. There are now 30 Destination Plans that cover the length and breadth of New Zealand.

Another initiative is the Aroha of Tourism campaign which TIA launched early this year which brings to life the very real effect tourism has on the communities it operates in.

Performers welcome guests to Trenz in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

“TIA’s work partnering with over 100 tourism businesses to take their sustainability commitments into action further reinforces my belief that we’re an industry embarking on transformation from the ground up.”

Ingram said in a recent Infometrics report: “Tourism is a crown jewel in New Zealand’s economy, fortifying various industries, including retail trade, accommodation, and recreation services.”

‘‘That’s great but let’s not get too cocky.’'

She said it was time to get out and hustle.

Buyers reacquaint themselves with what New Zealand has to offer and purchase accommodation, transport and activities to include in brochures, websites, and itineraries for the coming international holiday seasons.

During four days of appointments, presentations, activities and networking functions for 1500 delegates, over 300 New Zealand tourism businesses showcase their products and services to more than 330 high-quality international buyers from 25 markets. Journalists from Australia, India and other countries are also at the event.

“Hosting Trenz is another fabulous milestone for our city, and we are excited to be showcasing one of the world’s newest cities to you,” said Ali Adams, the chief executive of host city agency ChristchurchNZ.

Trenz runs at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from today until May 11.







