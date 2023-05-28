Advertisement

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: How well the country sold itself

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
The tourism recovery is steady but faces speed bumps. Video / NZ Herald

A tourism boss says early feedback from the Trenz trade event shows strong interest in what Aotearoa is offering as the visitor industry helps the country stave off recession.

The three-day event in Christchurch attracted

