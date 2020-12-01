Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tourism Holdings, Vodafone and Tourism New Zealand in work from motorhome campaign

4 minutes to read

Tourism Holdings hopes to boost soft demand with discounts for Work from Anywhere rentals. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Tourism Holdings has slashed motorhome rates by up to 40 per cent in a ''Work from Anywhere'' campaign.

It is aimed at boosting demand during what threatens to be a soft summer for motorhome rentals

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.