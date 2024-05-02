Tourism Holdings halts trading on ‘materially lower’ earnings expectations

THL is the largest provider of holiday vehicles for rent and sale in Australia and NZ.

Tourism Holdings Limited has put a trading halt on its shares in both the New Zealand and Australian exchanges, citing “materially lower” earnings than existing guidance.

The company stated the trading halt would allow it to finalise its updated expectations for its 2024 financial year earnings.

This was “likely to be materially lower than existing guidance”, it stated.

The trading halt on the NZX and the Australian securities exchanges would stay in place until either the announcement was made, or at the start of normal trading on Monday, May 6, whichever was the sooner.

In its February announcement of half-year results, Tourism Holdings (THL) issued a guidance for net profit after tax of around $75 million for the June 30, 2024 financial year.

THL is the largest provider of holiday vehicles for rent and sale in Australia and New Zealand under the Maui, Britz, Mighty, KEA Australia and Motek Vehicle Sales brands. It also operates several tourism businesses in NZ including Waitomo Glowworm Caves.



