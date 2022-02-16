Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tourism Export Council of NZ: International visitor sector on the brink of collapse

6 minutes to read
Lockdowns and now the red light setting have ravaged tourist towns such as Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

Lockdowns and now the red light setting have ravaged tourist towns such as Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

The international tourism industry is on the brink of collapse without targeted financial support and if the self-isolation requirement for fully-vaccinated visitors is not removed as soon as possible, says an industry group.

"International

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.