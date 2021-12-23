Top TikTok creators are earning more than a regular job

Maddison Peel was able to ditch her job at McDonald's for a much more lucrative TikTok career as @maddisonskitchen. Photo / TikTok

Maddison Peel was able to ditch her job at McDonald's for a much more lucrative TikTok career as @maddisonskitchen. Photo / TikTok

It's about this time of year that we all start imagining what the next one will have in store for us. Considering we're in the middle of a Great Resignation and people are simply saying no to toxic workplaces, you may have considered giving it all up to become a full-time TikTok content producer. But how much would you actually make?

Well, I don't know about you, or your talents, so I can't answer that. However I can tell you what the top TikTokkers make, and you can weigh up your options from there.

Twenty-two-year-old TikTok creator @jasminetxo has been posting a mix of dance videos, comedic skits and vlogs for six years now. Speaking to SMH, she explained that it's been her full-time job since graduating from university.

If you're terrible at dancing (like me), and not very funny — never fear. Kentucky local, Maddison Peel is 22, and was able to ditch her US$12 ($17.62) an hour job at McDonald's for a much more lucrative TikTok career as @maddisonskitchen.

Her account is all about cooking, in particular that really wholesome comfort food that almost makes me want to get into my kitchen, which is huge considering I truly hate to cook.

For her kitchen prowess, Peel earns almost A$7000 ($7410) to A$14,000 a month, according to Business Insider.

These women are even TikTok's top earners. One of the most famous TikTokkers, Addison Rae Easterling, was estimated to bring in about A$5 million a year, as of 2019.

So how do short videos turn into cold hard cash? It's mostly about sponsored posts and promos — which comes when you have enough followers watching your content. You can also ask followers to send you donations while you do live videos.

So who knows, new year, new TikTok you?