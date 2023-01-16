Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Top global companies write down billions as deals make way for gloom

Financial Times
By Stephen Foley
5 mins to read
Goodwill writedowns grew in size in the US last year, to the point where they were occasionally big enough to wipe out a company’s profits in the quarter in which they were recorded. Photo / Getty Images

Goodwill writedowns grew in size in the US last year, to the point where they were occasionally big enough to wipe out a company’s profits in the quarter in which they were recorded. Photo / Getty Images

Some of the world’s biggest companies are facing multibillion-dollar writedowns on recent acquisitions as a wave of dealmaking gives way to a new era of economic uncertainty and higher interest rates.

With a third of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business