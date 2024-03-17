Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Top-end hotel room rates fall as Government departments’ cost-cutting hits demand

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A time-lapse video of the construction of Cordis Auckland's Pinnacle Tower. Video / Cordis

Room revenue for the main New Zealand hotels reached a five-year high last month, but competition has pushed down prices for travellers in some cities, according to Hotel Data New Zealand (HDNZ) figures.

While still

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business