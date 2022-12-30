Voyager 2022 media awards
Top commercial property sales in 2022 - $1.4 billion of deals

Anne Gibson
By
10 mins to read
Wellington's Charles Fergusson Building was part of the four-building sale deal. Photo / Supplied

A bunch of commercial, industrial and medical properties in Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Christchurch and Central Otago were sold for $1.4 billion in 2022.

Singaporeans and Australians were involved in some of the biggest deals

