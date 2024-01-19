Commentator Tony Lee will call his last race on the Hastings track today.

One of New Zealand’s most respected sports commentators - horseracing caller Tony Lee - hangs up the binoculars and microphone today.

The Wellington Cup meeting at Trentham represents his final outing, after 40 years as a racing commentator. Race Three - the Farewell Tony Lee Premier - has been dedicated to him, as have been several other races at central New Zealand courses in recent weeks.

Lee, who is in his mid-60s, has been deeply touched by the industry’s support but it has not been a happy time over the past few months after Entain/TAB elected not to renew his contract.

In December, he told supporters on social media that he had been through a range of emotions. “Certainly annoyed, angry, hurt. All those things. But it’s been a great career - 40 years this year for me.”

He told Media Insider this week: “I didn’t think I deserved to be treated that way...”

He said he was told a younger caller - who he rates highly - had completed his training and would now be added to the fulltime staff roster. Lee, who has been on contract, would no longer be required.

He confirmed he had taken legal advice “reluctantly”. “I don’t want to get into that game because it just absorbs people... I’d rather enjoy myself.

“I definitely examined it [legal action]... it was either way, the call.”

His many supporters have taken to social media to discuss his departure.

One said Lee was a traditional caller, a professional focused on the horses themselves and did not buy into the marketing hype - reluctant, for instance, to promote the likes of Multibets before races.

Lee told Media Insider: “My feelings always are that they are spinning the wheel a lot and not acknowledging how the wheel is greased... like the horse. They didn’t acknowledge the horse.”

But he didn’t think that was the reason he was let go. “Historically I probably wasn’t that easy to deal with...”

In a statement to Media Insider, Entain managing director Cameron Rodger described Lee as a “tremendous caller” who had made an “enormous contribution”.

“Tony has contracted his services as a thoroughbred commentator to Trackside for many years, and as Tony’s latest contract has come to an end, this has given us the chance to maximise the use of our fulltime in-house commentator resources across all three racing codes, as well as calling on some of these fulltime resources for studio presenting when opportunities allow.”

The company had worked closely with Lee around his final meeting.

“We look forward to celebrating his career [today], as he mixes race calling with soaking up the day with family and friends.”

Lee says the support he has received from the industry and supporters has been “incredible”. “It’s huge.”

He’s approached the last week “day by day”.

He’s come up with some great lines over the years: “Put a fork in it, he’s done!” and, for another horse at the back of the field, “He’s got about as much chance of winning as a bed salesman selling a double bed to the Pope”.

He’s witnessed up close some of New Zealand’s mightiest racehorses - the likes of Sunline, Veandercross, Rough Habit, Castletown, and Melody Belle.

“So many!”

Punters will have fond memories of Sunline winning back-to-back Cox Plates. Photo / Herald Sun

Lee says each course has its benefits. “Trentham on a good day in the summer is spectacular, for the racing as well. Some great finishes and wonderful races. Then you have Hawke’s Bay in the spring and looking forward to all the horses there. They all have different idiosyncrasies. Then there’s the rural courses like Tauherenikau, which is a bit more chill.”

He was given a presentation at trials on Wednesday. “Those things are reassuring that I didn’t get it that wrong. Maybe the other fellahs got it wrong.”

His family will be with him at Trentham today to mark and celebrate his final day.

“I’ve known for some time this is coming. It’s not a dreaded day, but a ‘this-is-it’ day so that sort of weighs a little heavily.

“But I’ve got to focus as well because I do want to celebrate the luck that I’ve had being able to do this job for a long time.

“I walk away a happy man... and satisfied. To get this recognition is very, very humbling and a little bit overwhelming as well. I’m very lucky and appreciative of the reaction of people - it validates me.”