Top Auckland school sues Simpson Grierson

St Cuthbert's College is one of New Zealand's best-performing schools for academic results. Photo / St Cuthbert's

A prestigious private girls’ school in Auckland is suing Simpson Grierson over the top law firm’s advice regarding a ground lease, BusinessDesk reports.

The governing board for St Cuthbert’s College lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland on April 18.

The Epsom-based school, which charges fees of about $27,000 a year for year 7-13 students, said the legal action against Simpson Grierson related to advice the law firm provided about the ground rental on the piece of land the college leased from the Cornwall Park Trust.

