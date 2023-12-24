Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tomra layoffs in the New Year confirmed: 200 NZ workers to lose their jobs

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
The cost-cutting programme will result in 200 New Zealand employees getting laid off, Tomra Food executive vice-president Harald Henriksen said.

The cost-cutting programme will result in 200 New Zealand employees getting laid off, Tomra Food executive vice-president Harald Henriksen said.

200 people will lose their jobs next year at food processor Tomra, with the first layoffs starting a week after New Year’s Day.

The company will shut down Auckland and Hamilton operations but keep “hubs”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business