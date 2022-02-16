Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

'Toilet paper syndrome' hits gib board: Signature Homes CEO reveals panic buying

3 minutes to read
Fletcher Buildings Investor Day - Building Products

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The "toilet paper syndrome" has hit gib board, with some builders panic buying because they fear a shortage, a sector chief says.

New Zealand's main wallboard supplier Fletcher Building has also acknowledged extremely

