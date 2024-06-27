Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Titirangi tenants win $5500 compensation on $1000/week home for 22-week long works

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
West Auckland where the house was in Titirangi. Photo / Richard Robinson

West Auckland where the house was in Titirangi. Photo / Richard Robinson

A property management business has been found liable to pay a tenant $5500 compensation for problems at a $1000/week Titirangi home where work meant to take up to three days dragged on for a lengthy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business