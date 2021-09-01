Timeline shifts for UK-NZ free trade deal

Photo / 123rf.com

By Maja Burry of RNZ

A free trade deal with the UK is taking longer than both sides had hoped.

The trade ministers for New Zealand and the UK had said they wanted to sign an agreement in principle by the end of August - but that target has been missed.

New Zealand's Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said he wanted to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but the government had always said it wanted a deal that's commercially meaningful for our exporters.

"We remain committed to negotiating a high quality, comprehensive and inclusive FTA with the UK," O'Connor said.

In an announcement last month, the UK's Trade Secretary Liz Truss signalled it was prepared to eliminate tariffs on New Zealand honey, wine and apples.

In return it expected tariffs on British gin, chocolate, clothing and some vehicles we import would be ditched.

Access for New Zealand dairy and red meat is more contentious, with farmers their expressing concerns about being undercut.

- RNZ