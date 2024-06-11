Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tight season ahead for dairy farmers – DairyNZ

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
DairyNZ head of economics Mark Storey.

DairyNZ head of economics Mark Storey.

Tight margins are set to continue for many New Zealand dairy farmers due to inflationary pressures, DairyNZ says.

DairyNZ’s head of economics, Mark Storey, said that despite a reasonable farmgate milk price payout predicted for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business