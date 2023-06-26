Voyager 2023 media awards

Tight election race adds extra uncertainty to economic outlook - BusinessNZ

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (left) and National leader Christopher Luxon look set to be heading for a tight election race. Graphic / NZME

Uncertainty around the election in October is likely to put an extra dampener on an already subdued economy, says BusinessNZ.

The latest BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index shows signs of the slowdown to be seen in

