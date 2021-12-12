Through the roof: Will sky-high building costs ever come down to earth?

The cost of building, including simple home extensions, is spiralling out of control as supply issues slam the sector. By Eric Frykberg

For years, land-price inflation has received most of the blame for making shelter – the second in the hierarchy of needs – eye-wateringly expensive.

But the cost of building on that land has conspired to push the national median house price to new heights of exorbitance: in a range from $795,000 to $980,000, depending on who you listen to. In Auckland, it's $1.15 million.

That's a lot of money for households whose average gross family income pre-Covid was just over $107,000, and it's even more of a problem for people who don't live in a convenient family arrangement.

It means for many young people, home ownership resembles an unscalable cliff. But older people with families can face a similar scenario, and Nick Griffiths is one of them.

Griffiths is a former software developer who wanted to enlarge his home in Devonport for his partner and three children and saw the cost of the work rise nearly ninefold in a decade and a half.

"Fifteen years ago, we had a quote for $90,000. The next time we looked at it, it was $300,000 and then $500,000," he says. "It ended up being $800,000 or a bit more."

This was the price of turning a 120sq m three-bedroom 1920s house into a four-bedroom place of 180sq m. They needed the space for their family, even though the cost exceeded their budget by a big margin.

The view from Devonport, looking back towards Auckland city. Photo / Alex Burton

"But after planning this for 15 years, we felt we had to bite the bullet."

Griffiths' experience is not unique. Wellingtonian Chris, a manager in a government department who asked that his surname not be used, has gone through much the same thing. And he revealed practically everything else about his house-building experience was excruciating.

Chris' plan seemed quite straightforward at first: he would build a second dwelling on part of the land below his house. His kids were ready to leave the nest and he and his partner were in their sixties and no longer wanted to climb 90 steps to reach their home.

So, why not build on the lower part of their property, accessible by just a few steps, use the existing home as collateral for a bank loan, and sell the original house at the end of the project?

It seemed a win-win scheme. Chris and his partner would upgrade their living conditions, and accommodation-starved Wellington would get another house. But it turned into lose-lose as the price meter ticked higher with every twist of their battle with house building.

Chris began working on the idea in 2017 and a year later got an estimate from a quantity surveyor of $652,000. That seemed fair enough. It included GST and the cost of excavation, which made up $60,000 of the bill. Retaining walls would be another $60,000. The actual building cost was $450,000.

Then the project became bogged down, sometimes from the requirement to consult multiple experts on every facet of the work but also by inertia that he could not pin down. Eventually, three years into the process, he was able to approach a builder and find out how much the job was actually going to cost.

"Finally, we got a quote: $980,000 for the house alone, excluding the excavation, which was an extra $200,000 to $300,000. I thought, holy shit, it's $1.25 million to build this thing – I just had a meltdown."

The fixed-price Catch-22

He and Griffiths were not just unlucky. Accounts of skyrocketing building prices are everywhere.

Aucklander Janine Brinsdon has a small cottage in Freemans Bay that she wants to double in size by adding a bedroom and a second bathroom. "It's a very simple project. The property has good access, it's flat, it needs no excavation. My budget has gone from $250,000 to $394,000 in 18 months."

Nor is cost escalation approaching 60 per cent in a year and a half the end of the matter; the final cost will almost certainly go still higher.

"The escalation of prices means you cannot get fixed-price contracts. The builders are just not prepared to issue them," says Brinsdon. "The prices [of building materials] are going up so quickly that to do a fixed-price contract, builders would have to add such a huge margin that they would never win the contract in the first place."

Therein lies a catch-22: Brinsdon says banks often won't lend if they don't have a fixed-price contract and would-be home builders or renovators are finding it impossible to pin prices down. And that state of limbo, in which projects are delayed or abandoned, risks making New Zealand's housing shortage even worse than it already is.

According to Graham Burke, chairman of the New Zealand Construction Industry Council, the problem is not of builders' making. "I think any contractor, whether they be a builder or specialist trader, who gives a fixed-price contract at the moment would be taking an incredible risk."

Graham Burke, chairman of the NZ Construction Industry Council: "I think any contractor ... who gives a fixed-price contract at the moment would be taking an incredible risk." Photo / Supplied

Burke says everyone, including the banks, needs to recognise this fact. "Risk should be allocated to the parties best able to manage it, and in an environment where you can't lock in those prices, that risk has to be shared. Whoever is financing a project has to recognise that in this environment, you cannot get a fixed-price contract, so they have to come to the party as well."

Rather than see this as a matter for the banking industry as a whole, the New Zealand Bankers Association says it is an issue for each member institution to decide based on lending policies and appetite for risk, which would vary from bank to bank. Therefore, they would assess building loan applications case by case taking into account their obligations as responsible lenders.

Anecdotal evidence suggests banks are only too happy to lend on escalating contracts if a borrower has plenty of income from their day job or a hefty amount of equity in property. But if they are close to the loan-approval threshold, a moveable contract price could pull them up short.

A perfect storm

Statistically, the cost of building a house is a complex matter, which points in different directions depending on where you look.

Official figures from Stats NZ, derived from clear methods and double-checked, provide probably the best clue.

Its mid-October 2021 numbers show the prices of materials such as wood, plasterboard and nails have risen 5-7 per cent a year in most years since 2000 — up to four times the consumers price index over most of that period.

Then, in late 2021, prices jumped sharply. Building materials rose 4.5 per cent in just three months, pushing the annualised rate to September to 12 per cent.

Stats NZ figures show the cost of building materials jumped sharply in late 2021 - rising 4.5% in just three months, pushing the annualised rate to September to 12%. Photo / Brett Jordan, Unsplash

If this continues, the compounding effect will see the average price of building products double in just over six years. And that's just materials – labour costs have also risen.

Stats NZ's figures are necessarily historical, averaged and based on surveys. A more up-close-and-personal account of building-industry trends is provided by architecture product library firm EBOSS.

In August, the company, which exchanges information between building supply companies and construction professionals such as builders and architects, issued a report backed by the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz) that included stark information.

It said building materials could not be obtained in sufficient quantities to meet demand. And suppliers that couldn't get materials into their showrooms had battened down the hatches and turned away custom rather than try to serve people and have to say sorry later on. "To put an additional perspective on how bad the situation is, we have taken on no new business for over a year," one of 240 surveyed firms told EBOSS.

Freight costs have been a big part of the problem. The report said 90 per cent of all building materials were imported or had an imported component. That meant rising shipping costs, the unavailability of container space and delays at the wharves flowed through to practically everything.

EBOSS quoted one importer as saying it faced 90 per cent rises in shipping costs in just six months. In addition, disruption caused by Covid-19 had dried up the availability of containers at some ports. It was also forcing ships to be delayed or even to travel to a different port from their original destination, leaving customers waiting in vain for goods in the wrong town.

The big building supply companies say they are making less money, not more, as a result of this turmoil. They say their international shipping costs have risen 14-17 per cent in the past six months whereas prices for their New Zealand customers have gone up 9-14 per cent.

Rising shipping costs, the unavailability of container space and delays at the wharves have contributed to the problem. Photo / Michael Craig

Expectations for the next six months are not much better. Suppliers are expecting to pay 6-10 per cent more for the goods they import, which they expect to onsell locally at prices 5-9 per cent higher than customers had been paying.

However, this situation is unlikely to last, and the full cost increases will probably be eventually passed on. That would make the price roller coaster even worse in future than it is now.

Out of control

Much of this is beyond New Zealand's control. EBOSS managing director Matthew Duder says building materials tend to be manufactured for a growing global market and are sold at globally determined prices.

New Zealand importers are having to compete with a US economy that is about to enter a building boom, and the UK is going into its strongest building programme in five decades.

"Most of Western Europe has strong forecasts and China and India are looking to grow year on year at 13 per cent over the next three years, so our ability to compete with those larger markets is going to be a pretty tough order for a lot of our suppliers. The picture that paints is that the pressure is not going to ease any time soon."

Branz figures support Duder's contention, with forecasts based on council building consents showing a growing number of buyers will be trying to access constrained supplies for at least four more years. High consenting levels are expected to persist until at least 2025, peaking at 47,000 in 2023, which is half as many again as the number of consents issued in 2018.

Likewise, The Construction Industry Council isn't expecting the supply squeeze to end any time soon.

"With products with copper content, such as electrical cable or copper tubing, tradesmen are not able to give any kind of certainty to their customers," says Graham Burke. "When they obtain prices from a merchant, they are not able to hold those prices for more than a couple of days because costs are going up so fast."

Burke says the Government is working on the issues, with the ministries of foreign affairs and trade and transport seeking solutions in their areas.

"But there is no short-term fix. It is an international problem. We are a small economy at the mercy of the world market. We have moved over the past few decades so that just about everything is imported, or if it is not imported as a complete product, a lot of the componentry is imported.

"So we do have a fragile supply chain. There is not a lot of local manufacturing any more."

Ideas but no solution

Although a bleak short- and medium-term view prevails, the EBOSS report has some ideas for easing the crisis, though they stop well short of being a solution. Tradies and project managers are being encouraged to place orders for building materials much earlier than usual so that the inevitable delays can be worked through before they collide with a contractual deadline.

Another piece of advice is to make sure people building a house get more detailed information on timing from architects or tradies than they traditionally do.

The construction industry believes local councils need to lift their game. Photo / Dean Purcell

These are practical measures that can be adopted by ordinary people. Other ideas for change are more ambitious and will require political reform, such as re-establishing local manufacturing and improving immigration procedures for skilled workers.

The construction industry also believes that local councils need to lift their game.

The sector needs to "push harder on councils to increase their efficiencies around consents and inspections, plus train their staff on more products and systems", the EBOSS report quoted one industry participant as saying. "Too much time-wasting from councils is slowing projects significantly."

The Registered Master Builders Association thinks the Government has done some good in trying to address the construction crisis. In particular, chief executive David Kelly praises the apprenticeship scheme, which was ramped up by the present administration.

But it takes time for people to be trained, and in the meantime, the Covid-caused blockage in international travel has made it hard to recruit skilled workers from overseas. And when travel restrictions finally ease, it could bring fresh problems if construction workers from this country take the chance to go to Australia for work, where wages are higher.

All this means an early solution to the problem is unlikely.

Cold comfort

In the meantime, Brinsdon has watched her Freemans Bay home languish without roof or windows during 10 weeks of work and has seen the original October 29 completion date stretch out towards Christmas.

Even then the project won't be finished, but the house will be habitable. And how does she feel about that? "Stressed," she says.

In Wellington, Chris is only marginally closer to achieving his goal. Excavation work has been interrupted while a separate complication is fixed up.

"I've had to deal with builders, surveyors, engineers, lawyers, architects and neighbours," he says. "Building a house is like conducting an orchestra. Halfway through the piece, you find one of the players is out of tune. And then someone in the audience stands up and says they want a new melody."

In Auckland's Devonport, Nick Griffiths is probably the most fortunate of the three, if only because he started earlier than the others. His project is approaching completion, but he is still not there.

There is more work to do and documentation to complete before a certificate of code compliance comes from Auckland Council and his bank releases the final 5 per cent of its loan. But for now, at least, the end is in sight for a six-month building project that ended up taking 18 months, on top of a year spent getting council consent.

"If you knew what it would be like before you started, you probably wouldn't do it."