The Turitea reservoir. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's creaking water infrastructure could face more pressure if a workforce shortage isn't addressed.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says it's estimated the industry will need an additional 6000-9000 skilled workers over the next 30 years if safe drinking water standards are to be met, along with improved environmental outcomes.

A national strategy has been developed outlining what the Three Waters industry will need over the next decade and how to attract the workers.

We Are Water – Ko Wai Tātau Three Waters Workforce Development Strategy is a joint collaboration between Waihanga Ara Rau Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council, Water New Zealand, Department of Internal Affairs, Taumata Arowai, Connexis, and others in the industry.

Blythe says a highly-skilled workforce will be essential if the sector is to address the long-term lack of investment in infrastructure and meet future growth needs.

The strategy has come up with a roadmap including four strategic goals.

They are to respect Māori interests and knowledge, create intuitive career pathways, design for career progression and design a long-term, values-aligned strategy to strengthen recruitment, skills and training throughout the sector, and across all regions of Aotearoa.

The goals are further underpinned by 14 recommendations including establishing a focused outreach into schools, finding a united industry voice, and developing leadership and mentor programmes.

Blythe said young people aren't thinking about water as a career.

She said some don't think about how drinking water is sourced, what happens to wastewater, or even stormwater until there is flooding.

Blythe said the water industry needs to be made more visible so they're encouraging people to join the sector – along with providing opportunities for those wanting to change their careers.

Waihanga Ara Rau assurance general manager Mike Grumball says the ultimate goal is to deliver a workforce development strategy that inspires people to join the sector.

"We need to look at how we can attract people into the sector who are just starting out in their careers as well as those with transferable skills from other sectors, including people heavily affected by Covid-19.

"We also want to ensure greater diversity, and this means a particular emphasis on recruitment and support for Māori, women and people retraining from other sectors."

Grumball said the next phase of the strategy will involve working with the industry to explore how the recommendations can be implemented.

He will present the findings and next steps at two webinars being hosted by Water New Zealand in the coming weeks.

The first will be held on Monday, March 28 from 3-4pm. The second will be held on Wednesday, April 6.