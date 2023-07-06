Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app, raising Twitter’s ire

New York Times
By Mike Isaac
4 mins to read
Threads was a surprise hit for Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram and is badly in need of a win after being scrutinised for spreading misinformation and other toxic content across the internet. Photo / Meta via The New York Times

Threads was a surprise hit for Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram and is badly in need of a win after being scrutinised for spreading misinformation and other toxic content across the internet. Photo / Meta via The New York Times

Instagram’s new app was downloaded more than 30 million times in 16 hours. Twitter threatened legal action against its rival.

Two hours after pressing the launch button on Threads, Instagram’s new app for real-time, public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business