Third consecutive drop in Global Dairy Trade auction

Prices have fallen significantly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction overnight, with a 3.6 per cent drop across the board.

It's the third consecutive decline following a record peak on March 1.

The biggest slide came from whole milk powder (WMP) - which also has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price and fell 4.4 per cent to an average US$4207/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - dropped 4.2 per cent to an average US$4408/MT, but remains ahead of WMP in value for a second time.

All other products on offer also recorded declines.

Cheddar fell 3.9 per cent to an average US$6185/MT, while butter also softened considerably - down 3.7 per cent to an average US$6640/MT.

Lactose, followed suit with a 2.4 per cent dip, to an average US$1565/MT, and anhydrous milk fat dropped 1.3 per cent to an average US$6802/MT.

Sweet whey powder was not available, while butter milk powder was not offered at this event.

The volume of product traded was similar to the previous event, at 22,179 MT sold to 115 successful bidders.

Fonterra in February lifted its 2021/22 forecast farmgate milk price range to NZ$9.30 - $9.90 per kgMS, up from NZ$8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS.

This increased the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, by 40 cents to $9.60 per kg, which would be the highest ever paid.