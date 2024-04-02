Pakuranga Plaza in east Auckland where three parties raised concerns about access to the shopping centre. Photo / Bruce Clarke

The Warehouse, Woolworths’ operating unit General Distributors and shopping centre owner Pakuranga Plaza went to court to appeal aspects of plans for extensions to a major east Auckland bus project.

The case went to the Environment Court at Auckland over plans by Auckland Transport (AT) to extend the Eastern Busway, with Judge Jeff Smith issuing a decision on March 21.

The extension is to create a dedicated busway from Pakuranga Rd along Ti Rakau Dr to a new bus station at 26 Ti Rakau Dr where bike storage and ticketing services are planned.

But in November, all three businesses lodged appeals citing effects on properties they own or operate from.

NZX-listed retail business The Warehouse cited access to the basement of its store, car parking, freight access to the store’s loading dock, signage and access to the wider shopping plaza during the construction of the busway extension.

The retailer raised concerns about several issues and how its operations could be affected during construction of the busway extension.

General Distributors’ appeal was based on its concerns about the effects of car parking at the plaza and access to the Countdown Pakuranga, re-named Woolworths Pakuranga. The store’s loading dock would be affected, it argued.

Work is progressing on the Eastern Busway from Panmure to Botany.

Pakuranga Plaza’s appeal was also about car parking, effects on access to and from the shopping centre and wider town centre as well as effects on access for deliveries and other construction effects.

The court assisted meetings and further direct discussions between the parties, Judge Smith’s decision said.

An artist's impression of the next stage of the Eastern Busway on Ti Rakau Dr between Pakuranga and Botany Town Centre. Photo / Auckland Transport

AT and the Environment Court referred to the extension project as EB2 at Pakuranga Town Centre but also to encompass works on Ti Rakau Dr, Pakuranga Rd, Reeves Rd, Cortina Pl and the South-Eastern Highway.

“EB2 forms part of the wider Eastern Busway Project, a multi-stage transport project being undertaken between Panmure and Botany to improve the transport networks across southeast Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,” AT says.

Works for EB2 include:

An extension of the existing Panmure to Pakuranga busway, with the construction of a new Pakuranga Bus Station;

The construction of the Reeves Rd Flyover, as well as modifications to the SEART off-ramp at Ti Rakau Dr;

An upgrade of local walking, cycling and stormwater infrastructure.

Judge Smith said appeals by the three parties were allowed to the extent that conditions in the notice of requirement for EB2 were to be amended.

He then listed what must happen.

AT must consult with the appellants on certain draft management plans and adopt their recommendations where practical.

Further, AT must cease construction work near The Warehouse Pakuranga if it is not complying with conditions of access to the store’s loading dock or if there are dust effects on that dock, the decision said.

AT must also erect temporary signage on approaches to the Pakuranga Town Centre and hold regular meetings with the three appellants to keep them updated on progress.

AT must immediately remove any restrictions on access to Countdown Pakuranga’s loading dock if a delivery vehicle arrives.

A plan was inserted into the conditions showing a design for the new signalised intersection at Pakuranga Rd and Brampton Ct.

That plan was agreed between AT and Sedar Properties, the ultimate holding company of Pakuranga Plaza, the decision said.

