Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Warehouse, Woolworths, Pakuranga Plaza go to Environment Court on Eastern Busway extension

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Pakuranga Plaza in east Auckland where three parties raised concerns about access to the shopping centre. Photo / Bruce Clarke

Pakuranga Plaza in east Auckland where three parties raised concerns about access to the shopping centre. Photo / Bruce Clarke

The Warehouse, Woolworths’ operating unit General Distributors and shopping centre owner Pakuranga Plaza went to court to appeal aspects of plans for extensions to a major east Auckland bus project.

The case went

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business