The Warehouse has launched fresh produce at six stores around the country. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse has launched a fresh produce trial in selected stores around the country.

From today, shoppers can find fresh fruit and vegetables at The Warehouse Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru and Invercargill.

The retailer plans to expand the range of produce and reach more locations if the trial is successful with Kiwi shoppers.

Select Warehouse retailers have introduced carrots, apples and onions at $5.00 per 1.5 kilos, potatoes at $8.00/2.5kg, three avocadoes for $5.00, bananas at $2.00 a bunch, tomatoes at $5.00/650 grams, and a three-pack of sweetcorn for $4.

“We are focused on offering great value groceries and household essentials to Kiwi families, and we’re excited to be testing fresh fruit and vegetables with our customers,” The Warehouse chief product officer Tania Benyon said.

The Warehouse's fresh produce trial features bananas, onions, apples and other essential produce. Photo / Supplied

“We’re big supporters of locally produced fruit and veges, and we’re proud to be working with local suppliers where practical to stock our shelves with carrots, onions, potatoes, avocado, apples, bananas, sweetcorn and tomatoes.”

First Retail’s Chris Wilkinson agreed the move could be positive for producers as a more competitive grocery market can drive sales for growers.

“Another major retail channel for fresh produce will be especially welcomed by producers and distributors as this creates more opportunities for them to reach the market and for these categories to gain a greater share of overall consumer spend,” Wilkinson said.

He said fresh produce is “the next logical step” for the Warehouse.

Fresh produce trial launches at select Warehouse outlets today. Photo / Supplied

“The Warehouse has been steadily and strategically building its grocery category around a value ‘core’ - such as own-brand essentials, everyday needs like bread, milk and eggs and treats,” Wilkinson said.

The Warehouse Group said in a press release that it has been breaking into grocery retailing over the last year, giving an insight into what people want to see at the stores.

Their existing grocery essentials include butter, milk, bread and pet food, among other staples.

Wilkinson said the move from the Warehouse Group is “especially timely as consumers are looking for smart and value-based alternatives across all aspects of everyday life”.

“Cooking from scratch, greater use of fruit, vegetables, meats and alternative proteins are in focus across all demographics, as more expensive meal solutions, such as premium products, meal kits and eating out, continue to increase in costs and affordability,” Wilkinson said.

“Their experience with demand trends will have helped determine opportunities in the market and where best to deliver these additional ranges within the store network.”

Wilkinson said the move is exciting as it gives consumers more access to healthy options and will encourage people to change the way they eat.

“A basket of bread, milk, butter, Marmite, Weetbix, coffee, apples, tomatoes, laundry powder and Purina cat food costs $48.55 at The Warehouse, compared to $60.66 at Countdown on Wednesday 15 February,” the Warehouse said in its press release today.