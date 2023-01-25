The Warehouse Group is proposing to cut 190 jobs at its Auckland support offices. Photo / Supplied

From RNZ

The Warehouse Group is proposing to cut 190 jobs at its Auckland support offices.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the group said the company shared the restructuring proposal with staff on Wednesday.

“This proposed change will allow us to deliver even more value to our customers and further align our digital capabilities while responding to challenging market conditions.”

The restructuring does not affect any store employees.

The spokesperson said they were consulting with their teams on the proposal.

The Warehouse Group proposal comes just two days after a shock announcement MediaWorks would be scrapping up to 90 jobs.

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace outlined the proposal to staff in an email leaked to the Herald.

“As with many businesses in New Zealand, we are not immune to the impacts of the current economic factors [including] a likely recession this year, which will see a dampening demand from advertisers across the board,” Wallace said.

