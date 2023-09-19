Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Business
Premium

Why marriage makes you and your children wealthier

7 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Eir Nolsøe

A new look at the causes and consequences of marriage breakdown by influential US economist Melissa S. Kearney is courting controversy.

Growing up with two married parents may be the greatest privilege of all.

This

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.