The truth about vaping: How big business took us for suckers

15 minutes to read
Juul's mistake was appealing to a new market of young people who had never touched a cigarette before. Photo / Daniel Ramos, Unsplash

By: Nicky Pellegrino

A product designed to counter the dangers of smoking was marketed at teens and ultimately taken over by Big Tobacco, writes Nicky Pellegrino.

Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it

