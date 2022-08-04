Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The truth about money: Sam Stubbs on how to live a rich life

15 minutes to read
Simplicity co-founder Sam Stubbs: "I personally think it's crazy that we don't have basic financial literacy as a core school subject." Photo / Doug Sherring

Simplicity co-founder Sam Stubbs: "I personally think it's crazy that we don't have basic financial literacy as a core school subject." Photo / Doug Sherring

By Paul Little

Financial high-flyer Sam Stubbs is on a mission to help more Kiwis learn how to build wealth. By Paul Little.

Sam Stubbs, co-founder and public face of Simplicity, the not-for-profit KiwiSaver and fund manager, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.