Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The truth about money: Sam Stubbs on how to live a rich life

By Paul Little
15 mins to read
Simplicity co-founder Sam Stubbs: "I personally think it's crazy that we don't have basic financial literacy as a core school subject." Photo / Supplied

Simplicity co-founder Sam Stubbs: "I personally think it's crazy that we don't have basic financial literacy as a core school subject." Photo / Supplied

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including investigating the state of our mental health in the Great Minds series, how NZ can rebuild stronger post-Covid with The and how to minimise the impact of living in an Inflation Nation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business