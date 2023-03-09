Voyager 2022 media awards
The truth about eggs: What’s really going on with shortages and soaring prices

17 minutes to read
By Andrea Graves

The price of eggs has suddenly shot up all around the world. So what’s going on in New Zealand? By Andrea Graves.

Egg-pocalypse hit my local New World on Christmas Eve. By 8.30am, shoppers

