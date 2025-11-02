Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The secret to Bitcoin’s success – The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Bitcoin has hit record highs in 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Bitcoin has hit record highs in 2025. Photo / Getty Images

With the price of Bitcoin sitting above $100,000 USD, having risen 65% in the past year, one crypto expert says it’s no longer a fringe investment.

Janine Grainger, who co-founded Easy Crypto, told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast “close to 40% of Kiwis have crypto or are looking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save