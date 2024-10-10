Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Susan Mudie: Rollercoaster ride ahead for Rainbow’s End’s new CEO

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Susan Mudie, recently appointed new CEO of Rainbow's End. Photo / Dean Purcell

Susan Mudie, recently appointed new CEO of Rainbow's End. Photo / Dean Purcell

Transforming Rainbow’s End from an amusement park with an assortment of rides into an interconnected theme park - that’s the goal of its new CEO Susan Mudie, who believes she can take the thrills into the next generation.

The distinction between the two is critical for Mudie, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business