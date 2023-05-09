The price of sleep in Economy: Air NZ reveals what a snooze in Skynest pod will cost

Air New Zealand has unveiled more details of its Skynest sleep pod.

The airline said its world-first Economy class beds would be used on its New York and Chicago routes from later next year when it gets new Dreamliner aircraft.

It is still finalising the cost of a four-hour stay in the sleep pods but it would be in the region of $400 to $500.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said Skynest would be a game changer, adding more flexibility to the economy travel experience.

“We’re still working through the exact details of how the booking process will work, and we have yet to determine the price. At this stage are looking at around $400 to $500 for the four-hour period.”

Pricing is in line with estimates earlier this year by travel agents the Herald contacted.

The Air New Zealand announcement was made in Christchurch at Trenz, New Zealand’s largest international tourism business showcase. The airline also detailed its expansion track and addition of a new Boeing 777-300 to meet soaring demand.

The airline has a Skynest unit on show for 1500 New Zealand travel sellers and buyers, mainly from overseas and intensely interested in what airline products are available in the New Zealand market.

Geraghty said Skynest had already been acknowledged internationally – the latest recognition being a finalist in the Crystal Cabin Awards.

‘’We’re delighted that customers are as excited about this new innovation as we are,’’ she said.

The research and design process spanned five years and 170,000 hours.

Skynest: Air New Zealand's economy sleep pods are finalists in this year's Crystal Cabin Awards. Passengers will pay for four hour blocks for a lie-down in economy class. Photo / Supplied

Skynest will be launching on ultra-long haul flights, starting with the popular Auckland - New York and Auckland - Chicago routes.

“North America is the perfect market for Skynest, as it has a premium segment that values comfort and sleep during long-haul travel.’’

The airline also outlined how the six-pod Skynest sleep zone will be operated when it becomes available from September next year.

Each pod will include a full-size pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, personal device USB outlet, ventilation outlet, and lighting designed for rest.

Each passenger will be limited to one session, with families travelling on the same ticket able to book a session for each passenger, pending availability.

Located between Premium Economy and Economy, each bed will come with a separate seatbelt.

The bedding will be changed between each session, and a 30-minute transition time will be allowed for this. The lights will gently come on at the end of each session, and crew will ‘politely’’ wake any passengers who sleep through this.

“With our ultra-long haul routes to destinations such as New York and Chicago, Skynest provides a unique and innovative way for our passengers to rest and recharge, making their journey with us even more enjoyable, Geraghty said.

Leanne Geraghty, Air NZ's chief customer and sales officer. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Flights on those routes can take more than 17 hours.

The airline also says the pods will be designed and installed in New Zealand.

“We’re delighted to announce that Skynest will be designed and installed right here in Aotearoa.’’

While the overall 787 refit (of 14 planes already in the fleet) will occur offshore in the best Boeing facilities, engineers and designers will develop Skynest in New Zealand, using the latest in technology and design.

Post-pandemic recovery

The airline is also close to adding an eighth Boeing 777-300 to its fleet to meet surging demand.

It says it is ‘’in final negotiations’' to secure the plane which could add 3000 more seats a week to the airline’s international network.

It will fly 4.5 million seats across 39 international routes between March and October. Its domestic network returns to pre-Covid capacity and international network back to 91 per cent.

Chief executive Greg Foran said at Trenz the airline would fly 39 international routes, between March and October. Fleet investment includes $3.5 billion in the purchase of eight new 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft to add more seats on the Tasman and Pacific Island services.

This includes the interior refurbishment of its 14 Boeing 787 aircraft, including the airline’s new Business Premier Luxe and refreshed cabins. Work is expected to start next year.

He said these investments show the airline is committed to grow and support New Zealand tourism all year round. It is investing $30 million in marketing campaigns this financial year in key markets to target high-quality visitors.

“Our fleet investment, capacity update, and marketing spend represent a significant commitment to New Zealand’s tourism industry.’’

Capacity update

Air New Zealand’s North America network is close to pre-Covid levels, with more seats from Houston, San Francisco, and Vancouver.

“Our New York route is special, and a valuable and promising market for New Zealand. The route has demonstrated strong demand since its launch in September and presents untapped potential for us to attract high-value customers and showcase the best of what our country has to offer.”

Later this year, the airline’s alliance partner, United Airlines, will launch new routes from San Francisco-Christchurch and Los Angeles-Auckland, further growing North America capacity.

Air New Zealand’s capacity on its Asia network is at 117 percent of pre-Covid levels, with Singapore remaining a key hub, particularly for connecting to India and Europe.

Demand out of China is slowly rebuilding, and the airline’s alliance partner, Air China, has restarted its Beijing-Auckland route. Capacity on Air New Zealand’s Tasman and Pacific Island network is also nearing pre-Covid levels.

The airline’s domestic network is back to pre-Covid levels. Air New Zealand has added 5000 seats a week to Christchurch, connecting the Garden City more often to Hamilton, Napier, and Nelson, and added 6000 seats on regional flights out of Auckland and to main centres.