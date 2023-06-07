Voyager 2023 media awards

The public relations power list: The most influential PR people in New Zealand

The public relations industry power list. Image / NZ Herald

The best public relations people are often invisible. They’re the corporate ghostwriters, operating behind the scenes, advising executives on what to say, when to say it — and whether to say anything at all.

