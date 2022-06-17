Voyager 2021 media awards
The money men taking on NZ's $10 billion overdue debt market

6 minutes to read
Former investment bankers Charles Whiting and Jake Vermunt have bought DebtManagers. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Personal Finance Editor

When Charles Whiting and Jake Vermunt began to look into buying a business in early 2020 they wanted something that would perform well through all economic cycles.

The Covid pandemic had just hit and uncertainty

