Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The low-tax countries wooing the world’s wealthy

Financial Times
By Emma Agyemang
12 mins to read
City-states Dubai and Singapore have been vying to attract wealthy ex-pats with offers of low or, in the case of Dubai, no income or capital taxes for individuals. Photo / 123RF

City-states Dubai and Singapore have been vying to attract wealthy ex-pats with offers of low or, in the case of Dubai, no income or capital taxes for individuals. Photo / 123RF

Europe’s multimillionaires are restless. In the UK, the new Labour government’s decision to axe a non-domiciled tax regime that benefited wealthy foreigners has led to a flood of reported relocations.

In France, the lack of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business