Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The inflation dragon awakens? NZ CPI heads to its highest level in 30 years

5 minutes to read
Construction costs are likely to have fed into a big lift in the December year's inflation rate. Photo / NZME

Construction costs are likely to have fed into a big lift in the December year's inflation rate. Photo / NZME

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Data out this week is expected to show inflation in 2021 ran at its highest level in over 30 years.

Market expectations are for a 1.3 per cent rise in the Consumers Price Index for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.